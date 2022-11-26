Joined BJP after a lot of thinking, says Marri Shashidhar Reddy

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy on Friday joined the BJP. He was welcomed into the party fold by Union Ministers Sonowal and G Kishan Reddy, TS BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, party OBC Morcha national president and MP Dr K Laxman, vice-president DK Aruna, national executive members Eatala Rajender and Vivek Venkataswamy.

Later, addressing the media, Reddy dubbed the ruling TRS as the most corrupt party in the world, saying that aspirations of people of the State have not been fulfilled after the formation of Telangana.

The former Congress leader, who said earlier that the grand old party has developed cancer and it can't be cured, pointed out that the Congress has failed as a principal opposition party in the State.

Reddy stated that he had joined the BJP after seriously thinking about it."The country could make progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Besides, it is only BJP which can teach a lesson to the ruling TRS in Telangana. He is glad to be part of it and to give his best to strengthen the BJP and bring it to power."