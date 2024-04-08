Jolted by desertions, BRS may skip plenary this year

Hyderabad: With the party out of power and also being the election year, the BRS is unlikely to have its plenary this yeareven as the leaders said that the party may take up the next plenary only after renaming the party to TRS.

The BRS takes up its annual plenary and a big public meeting on April 27 to mark the Formation Day of the party. However, the party leaders said that this year the party may not be holding the plenary because of the Lok Sabha elections during which the party leaders will be busy with the campaigns. The party leaders generally discuss the development works and welfare measures taken up by the government during the day long plenary.

However, with the change of guard in the State and also several leaders deserting the party, the leaders feel that this time the plenary may not be taking place. As many as three sitting MLAs and several other MPs have left the party and joined the BJP and Congress in recent times. “Presently, the party leaders are busy in campaigning for the Lok Sabha and in such a case, it will be difficult to ask the leaders to come down to the city to attend the meeting,” said a senior BRS leader.

The party chief K Chandrashekar Rao had renamed the party from TRS to BRS on the occasion of Dussehra on October 5 two years ago. After the drubbing in the Assembly elections, the party leaders have been demanding getting back to the old name of TRS. In several meetings of the party, the party leaders and activists wanted the BRS chief to reconsider renaming the party as TRS. “There is sentiment attached to TRS and there have been suggestions from the cadre. The party would take a decision after the Lok Sabha elections,” said the BRS leader.

The party had earlier cancelled the plenary meetings in the year 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid pandemic effect. The party’s plenary and 20th Formation Day was taken up with limited members of guests at HICC in Hyderabad during the previous year.