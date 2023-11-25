Jonnalagadda Snehaja assumes charge as new RPO

Hyderabad: A 2016 batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Jonnalagadda Snehaja, assumed the charge as the new Regional Passport Officer (RPO) and Head of Office, Hyderabad, on Friday.

According to the officials of RPO, Snehaja hails from Hyderabad and is also a chartered accountant. Prior to taking charge as RPO Hyderabad, she served as secondary secretary at the Embassy of India in Beijing. In Delhi, she served as Under Secretary in the Bangladesh and Myanmar divisions and vigilance division in the Ministry of External Affairs.