Just In
Journalist Nageshwar Reddy Selected for Bharat Seva Ratna National Award.
Gadwal : Renowned journalist Nageshwar Reddy from East Garlapadu village, Rajoli Mandal, has been selected for the prestigious Bharat Seva Ratna National Award. The award ceremony, organized by the Somala Raju Foundation, took place in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on the 14th of this month.
Nageshwar Reddy, a prominent figure in journalism, was invited as a special guest to the event and honored with the Bharat Seva Ratna award in recognition of his exceptional contributions to journalism and public service. His selection for this award has brought immense pride and joy to the people of East Garlapadu and the surrounding areas.
Various individuals from different sectors have extended their congratulations to Nageshwar Reddy on this significant achievement, praising his commitment to truth and social welfare through his work in journalism.