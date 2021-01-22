Journalists should be given Covid-19 vaccine jab in second phase: Satyavati Rathod

Journalists have worked during the pandemic and should be considered as frontline warriors, said minister Satyavati Rathod. The minister said she would urge the state Chief Minister to include the journalists in frontline warriors and administer the vaccine to them in the second phase.

The minister on Friday inaugurated TUWJ dairy at her residence in Mahabubabad and lauded the services of journalists. She promised to provide open plots to the journalists and also accord financial aid for the construction of double bedroom houses.

"There is a five-acre of government land in the district and most of it has encroached and some of the people even sold the lands. The government is holding a land survey to learn the encroachment lands," Rathod said. She also asked the journalists to approach her for any issues and also assured to be available to them at all the time.

The vaccination drive in the state began on January 16. All the health workers in the state are being given the vaccine in the first phase.