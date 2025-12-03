Journalists to hold 'Maha Dharna' over long-standing issues, police take security measures

The president of the State Working Journalists' Union (TUWJ) K Virahat Ali announced that a 'maha dharna' will take place in front of the State Information Bhavan in Masab Tank today i.e December 3. This demonstration aims to address the ongoing neglect and issues faced by journalists over the past 12 years.

However, The police are prepared to welcome the demonstrators as they gather to voice their concerns and advocate for necessary reforms in their profession and established security measures at the State Information Bhavan in Masab Tank

Speaking at the Basheerbagh Press Club on Tuesday, Ali emphasized the urgent need for the government to initiate the implementation of promises made during the assembly elections. Journalists from various districts are expected to participate in the protest.

The TUWJ is calling for immediate action on several key issues, including the establishment of an accreditation policy, the revival of the health insurance scheme, and the allocation of house plots to eligible journalists.