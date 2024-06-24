Jr doctors to begin indefinite stir from today amid demands

Hyderabad: The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) will be boycotting the outpatient duties from Monday as part of their plans of indefinite strike with a slew of demands.

The junior doctors across the State would be participating in the strike, leading to a boycott of outpatient services, elective surgeries and ward duties, the JUDA said in a press release issued on Sunday.

The decision comes in response to unresolved issues concerning the working conditions, pay scale, and safety of junior doctors and several other important issues. Despite multiple discussions with the concerned authorities, there has been no satisfactory resolution to the demands of the junior doctors, said president Dr Sai Sri Harsha. He also said that the strike would continue until their issues were addressed comprehensively. “We regret the inconvenience caused to patients and the general public. Emergency services would continue to operate as usual,” said the statement issued here.

The JUDA has been taking up protest programmes with their demands. They have also taken up protest with black badges, black dress and meeting the higher officials requesting them to solve their issues. They had earlier given notices to the government of going on strike but went back after assurance from the state government. However, with no response from the government, the doctors have decided to go on an indefinite strike from Monday.