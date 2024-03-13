Judicial commissions to probe graft in KLIS, power projects

Hyderabad: Ending the suspense, the state government has announced constituting judicial commissions to probe the alleged multi-crore scams in the construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) and Yadadri and Bhadradri thermal power projects during the previous BRS government. The two judicial commissions have been asked to submit the reports in 100 days.

Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose will conduct the investigation into the alleged misuse of funds in the construction of the Kaleshwaram LI scheme, while Justice L Narasimha Reddy will probe the construction of two thermal power projects. The projects were built at the cost of more than Rs 2 lakh crore by the previous BRS government. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday announced the constitution of the judicial commissions at the Cabinet meeting. The judicial commission on thermal power projects would also probe the MoU entered by the previous government with the Chhattisgarh government to purchase power. The government has already got the details of the diversion of funds meant for the purchase of power to the middlemen soon after the agreement. Briefing the press after the Cabinet meeting, Information and Public Relations Minister P Srinivas Reddy said the government had already released a white paper on the Irrigation and Energy sectors and now the judicial commissions would bring out more details on corruption by the previous BRS government.

The Cabinet also took another significant decision with regard to the constitution of 16 corporations for different castes, including Reddy and Vysya corporations and issuing of new white ration cards. The objective of the constitution of the caste-based corporations is for the socio-political and economic empowerment of the backward communities, the minister said, adding that the corporations for SC and ST sub-castes would also be constituted to reach the scheme’s benefits to the deserving. New white rations cards would be issued to all the eligible families soon. The issue of segregation of white ration cards and Aarogyasri cards would also be examined. Civil Supplies authorities have been asked to look into the issue and submit a proposal in this regard.



IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said that as part of the empowerment of women Self Help Groups, the Cabinet also ratified the allocation of 25 to 30 acres of land for women groups at the ORR (Outer Ring Road) to provide marketing facilities and promote their products at international level. The Cabinet also approved to provide jobs to the 2008 DSC qualified persons, allotment of 3,500 Indiramma houses to each Assembly constituency and the revival of the state Housing Corporation. BC Welfare Minister P Prabhakar said that Rythu Bandhu benefit would be deposited to all in two days. About 84 per cent of the farmers have already availed the farm input assistance.