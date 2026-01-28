Heroic rescue averts tragedy at Ankola’s Vibhuti Falls

A young tourist from Chennai narrowly escaped drowning at Vibhuti Falls in Ankola taluk on Monday thanks to the swift and brave response of a lifeguard.

The rescued individual is Aditya (19) from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He was part of a group of 40 youngsters who had come on a trip and were enjoying the waterfall. While in the water, Aditya got caught in a strong whirlpool and began to submerge.

On-duty lifeguard Vijayakumar Nayak noticed the emergency and immediately rushed into action. Using ropes and other rescue equipment, he performed a high-risk operation to reach the struggling youth, pull him out of the current, and bring him safely to shore. Aditya was brought out of danger and received immediate first aid. He is now out of harm’s way.

The group of tourists, along with local people present at the spot, appreciated and congratulated the lifeguard for his alertness, courage, and quick thinking that prevented a potential tragedy.

Vibhuti Falls is a popular tourist spot in Ankola taluk, especially during the post-monsoon season when water flow is strong and whirlpools can form unexpectedly. Authorities have urged visitors to strictly follow safety guidelines, stay within designated areas, and heed instructions from lifeguards at all times.