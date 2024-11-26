Judiciary Plays a Key Role in the Indian Constitution - Senior Civil Judge A. Sri Devi

NagarKurnool: Under the leadership of the Swami Vivekananda Seva Team in Kalwakurthy, and with the support of the Government of India’s “My Bharat” - Youth and Sports Services Department, Constitution Day was grandly celebrated at the local Government Junior College. Senior Civil Judge A. Sri Devi graced the event as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Sri Devi highlighted the significant role played by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in drafting the Indian Constitution and urged every Indian citizen to adhere to the values enshrined in it. She emphasized the judiciary’s vital role in the Indian Constitution, stating that those who act against constitutional principles would face legal consequences. She also encouraged the youth to pursue higher education and aim for great achievements in life.

Later, prizes were distributed to the students who excelled in the essay competition conducted as part of the event.

The program witnessed active participation from Seva Team President Shiva Kumar, Principal Ram Reddy, Vice Principal Venu, and lecturers Sadanandam, Ramakanth, Mahboob Ali, Lakshmikant, Bhimesh, Rajesh, Srinivas, as well as many students.