In a recent statement, TDP in-charge of Macharla Constituency, Julakanti Brahma Reddy, urged the youth and women to unite with the Telugu Desam Party to bolster the YCP government. He criticized the current government for imposing excessive taxes on the weaker sections of society, likening it to draining the blood of the poor. Reddy highlighted a recent incident where a Dalit doctor was tragically labeled as mentally unstable for simply requesting a mask in the state.

On Monday, 40 SC/ST minority families from the 6th and 7th wards of Macharla town defected from the YCP party and joined the Telugu Desam party. Reddy emphasized that the only way for Dalits and the Badugu weaker sections to progress politically and economically is through support from the Telugu Desam Party. He also addressed concerns regarding the mistreatment and false accusations faced by individuals from these marginalized communities.

The event was attended by Jagadala Srinivasa Rao, Komera Shiva, Mosin, and other party leaders and activists. Reddy's call for unity and support from the youth and women reflects the party's commitment to advocating for the rights and empowerment of all individuals, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds.