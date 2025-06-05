June 20 deadline set to resolve land issues in MBNR

Mahabubnagar: In a proactive move to resolve long-standing land disputes, the Mahabubnagar district administration has scheduled special Revenue Grievance Meetings across all mandals and villages through the new land Act, Bhu Bharati initiative. These meetings will continue until June 20, announced District Collector Viziyendira Boyi on Wednesday.

The Collector made this announcement while participating in a revenue grievance redressal meeting at Chandraspally village in Koilkonda Mandal. During the programme, she reviewed several applications related to land disputes.

The Collector urged farmers and citizens to actively participate in these meetings to get their land issues addressed efficiently. She also directed revenue officials to widely publicize the schedule of these village-level meetings so that people are fully informed and can attend with proper documentation.

The Collector emphasized that a help desk would be set up at each revenue meeting to guide applicants on how to fill out forms and to offer necessary support. All applications submitted during the meetings will be resolved within the stipulated timeframe, she assured.