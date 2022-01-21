Junior colleges in Telangana directed to conduct online classes

All the government and private junior colleges in Telangana told to conduct online classes for the students by the Commissionerate of Intermediate Education (CIE). The CIE instructed all faculty of the government and private aided junior colleges in the State to take online classes until further notice so as to implement the academic instructions as per the academic year calendar.

The principals of all government and private aided junior colleges are directed to attend the college regularly to monitor online classes on the T-SAT and YouTube. A circular to this effect has been issued on Thursday.

The decision by the CIE comes after holidays for all educational institutions except for medical colleges extended in the state up to January 30. Earlier, the government had declared holidays from January 8 to 16.

Meanwhile, the non-teaching staff working in the government and private aided junior colleges were also asked to attend the colleges and mark the attendance register regularly until further orders. The principals of the government and private aided junior colleges were directed to take necessary steps for compliance with the instructions.