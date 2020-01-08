Junior colleges in Telangana to be closed for three days during Sankranti

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced three days holidays for Sankranti festival.

According to the announcement being made, the junior colleges in the state will be remained closed from January 13 to January 15. The colleges will be reopened on January 16.

On the other hand, the schools remain closed from January 11 to January 16 in Telangana. The holidays will not be applicable to missionary schools as they were already given holidays for Christmas.