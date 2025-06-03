Jupally distributes Rs 15 cr aid to women’s groups

Mahabubnagar: In a major initiative, Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao distributed Rs 15 crore in aid to women’s groups, farmers, and housing beneficiaries at a grand event held at the Mahabubnagar District Collectorate on Monday.

The Minister sanctioned Rs 10 crore in bank linkage loans to 130 women’s self-help groups and Rs 5 crore under Stree Nidhi to 212 women beneficiaries, empowering rural women to pursue entrepreneurship and economic independence.

The Minister distributed Indiramma Housing Sanction Letters to 14 beneficiaries from Mahabubnagar, Jadcherla, Devarakadra, and Gandet Mandal of Parigi constituency. Each beneficiary will receive Rs 5 lakh financial support for house construction under the prestigious scheme.

Additionally, four beneficiaries who have already completed the foundation work of their houses were each handed Rs 1 lakh cheques by the Minister.