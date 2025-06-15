Jupally fulfils election promise

Wanaparthy: A grand foundation-laying ceremony was held for the Gopaldinne–Singotam Link Canal project at Sanganenipalli in Wanaparthy district on Saturday. The event was attended by Excise Minister and Kollapur MLA Jupally Krishna Rao, who performed the bhoomi pooja and officially launched the construction of the canal. An estimated Rs 120 crore will be spent on the construction of this link canal. Fulfilling a pre-election promise, Jupally initiated this project with a determination to provide irrigation water to the farmers. Through this canal project, the mandals of Chinnambavi and Veepanagandla are expected to turn lush and fertile.

He stated that this project, launched with the desire to bring joy to the eyes of farmers, will serve as a guiding model for future generations.

The event was attended by public representatives, current and former leaders, representatives of farmers’ associations, local leaders, farmers, and villagers.