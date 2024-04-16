Jupally helds a Road Show along with Mallu Ravi

The Excise and tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao has participated in a road show along with Nagar Kurnool parliament constituency contestant Dr. Mallu Ravi, AICC secretary Sampath Kumar, ZP Chairperson Sarita tirupathaiah, Special representative of the Congress party AP Jitender Reddy.

On Monday morning from Amaravai to Manopad village.

On this occasion the I cannot even noun the names of contestants from the opponent parties because it will increase their value by doing so .

He said that I will complete the National Highways, and pending projects in the district if you blessed me with your valuable vote he said.I can work as a public servant of your choice not like a ruler . Being a well known of the farmers troubles I will work for the welfare of the downtrodden small scale and marginal farmers.And I promise you that I will be available at any time for the public to resolve their problems he said.

MPPs, ZP TCs, Sarpanches,from the various Mandals were participated in the roadshow.