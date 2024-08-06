Jupally sees red over sorry state of KGBVs

Nagar Kurnool: Minister Jupally Krishna Rao stressed the importance of providing quality education and nutritious meals to students at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs). He took a serious note of the recent food poisoning incident at Pentlavelli KGBV, which left several students ill.

In response, he conducted an awareness seminar at a function hall in Kollapur constituency, involving KGBV students, teaching and non-teaching staff, and other officials. He also directed officials to take strict measures to prevent such incidents in the future and warned that negligence would not be tolerated. He instructed that any lapses on the part of officials or agencies supplying rice, pulses, vegetables, and other cooking materials would result in severe action. He emphasised the need to provide not just academic education but also personality development, encouraging students in sports, arts, and crafts.

The minister urged teachers and staff to care for the students as they would their own children, ensuring they face no undue pressure. He mandated that clean, nutritious food should be provided according to government menus and stressed maintaining cleanliness to prevent seasonal diseases. He assured that funds allocated for constituency development would be used to improve facilities in schools and hostels.

He expressed his displeasure over the supply of contaminated water, infested rice, and spoiled vegetables and demanded action against the responsible agencies. He suggested setting up water purification and testing facilities, and establishishing RO plants where necessary. He enquired about the facilities in the hostels, including the availability of safe drinking water and books in the library. He assured students that they could directly contact him or the District Collector in case of any issues.

Collector Badavath Santosh, education department officials, and teaching and non-teaching staff participated in the programme.