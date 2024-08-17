Justice Lokur begins probe into PPA irregularities

Hyderabad: Justice Madan B Lokur Commission on power purchase agreements (PPAs) has begun the probe into the alleged irregularities in power purchase by the previous BRS government.

The Commission was reviewing the status of the enquiry conducted by his predecessor Justice L Narasimha Reddy and sought some more details from the state government to speed up the investigation.

After completing the review of the documentary evidence compiled by Justice Reddy, sources said that Justice Lokur will move forward. The details of the PPAs entered by the previous government with Chhattisgarh were already given to the Commission. The Energy department was providing all the details of the PPAs to the Commission.