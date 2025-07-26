Live
- BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy booked following controversial remarks
- NGO member arrested for running human trafficking racket in West Bengal
- Hariyali Teej 2025: Fasting Rituals, Do’s & Don’ts, and the Significance of Green in This Sacred Festival
- Police investigating separate shootings at two western Sydney homes
- ITR filing: New tax slabs, rules to keep in mind before submitting returns
- Kargil Vijay Diwas: Army Chief warns terror supporters, reaffirms India's resolve to protect sovereignty
- Heavy Rainfall Warning Issued for Telangana
- Navi Mumbai Real Estate Boom 2025: Why Developers Are Racing to Launch New Projects
- Google Taps Into AI-Driven ‘Vibe-Coding’ With New App Builder Opal
- Naxalite couple surrenders before DGP
Justice Madhavi Devi Participates in Wanaparthy Law College Annual Celebrations
Justice T. Madhavi Devi attends SDM Law College event in Wanaparthy, welcomed by District Collector and top judicial officers.
Telangana High Court Judge Justice T. Madhavi Devi visited Wanaparthy district on Saturday to serve as the chief guest for the annual day celebrations of SDM Law College. The event marked a significant occasion for the legal education community in the region.
Justice Devi was received at the R&B Guest House by Wanaparthy District Collector Adarsh Surabhi, who extended a warm welcome by presenting her with a symbolic gift—a flower plant, representing growth and learning.
The district’s top legal officials were also present to welcome the esteemed judge. Those in attendance included Senior Civil Judge and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Secretary V. Rajani, Principal Senior Civil Judge G. Kalarchana, Additional Senior Civil Judge K. Kavitha, and Bar Association President Kiran Kumar, along with council members and Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Subramanyam.
Justice Madhavi Devi’s presence underscored the importance of nurturing legal education and engaging with students and faculty alike. The celebrations reflected the growing emphasis on strengthening grassroots legal awareness and empowering future lawyers through direct interaction with judicial leaders.
The event concluded with student performances, speeches, and awards, making it a memorable occasion for SDM Law College and Wanaparthy’s legal fraternity.