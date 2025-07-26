Justice Madhavi Devi Participates in Wanaparthy Law College Annual Celebrations

Telangana High Court Judge Justice T. Madhavi Devi visited Wanaparthy district on Saturday to serve as the chief guest for the annual day celebrations of SDM Law College. The event marked a significant occasion for the legal education community in the region.

Justice Devi was received at the R&B Guest House by Wanaparthy District Collector Adarsh Surabhi, who extended a warm welcome by presenting her with a symbolic gift—a flower plant, representing growth and learning.

The district’s top legal officials were also present to welcome the esteemed judge. Those in attendance included Senior Civil Judge and District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Secretary V. Rajani, Principal Senior Civil Judge G. Kalarchana, Additional Senior Civil Judge K. Kavitha, and Bar Association President Kiran Kumar, along with council members and Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Subramanyam.

Justice Madhavi Devi’s presence underscored the importance of nurturing legal education and engaging with students and faculty alike. The celebrations reflected the growing emphasis on strengthening grassroots legal awareness and empowering future lawyers through direct interaction with judicial leaders.

The event concluded with student performances, speeches, and awards, making it a memorable occasion for SDM Law College and Wanaparthy’s legal fraternity.