K Chandrashekar Rao government left security of Hyderabad in the lurch says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad : State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday lashed out at the BRS government on several fronts and expressed concern for being a mute spectator despite the city turning into a shelter zone for terror outfits.

Addressing the media, he said people of Hyderabad have been living under the shadows of bombs without knowing what is going to happen. Bandi alleged that AIMIM “is sheltering sympathisers of terrorists”, citing the arrest of HoD working in the Deccan Medical College.

He recalled AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s statement in July 2016 that he would extend legal aid to those linked to ISIS.”Though all these are happening before everyone's eyes Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is not holding any review of internal security.

Bandi charged that the BRS and Congress are hand in glove with AIMIM playing vote bank politics. He appealed to people of the State to know facts.

He said “HUT” has turned a more serious threat than ISIS; it is known for unleashing chemical and biological weapons in attacks. The arrest of HUT elements in the city; Hyderabad turning into a shelter zone for them is of great concern, the BJP leader added.

He recalled that several times the party had reminded the State government that the Old City has turned into a shelter hub for Rohingyas; it is proved to be true with the arrest of Mohammad Salim linked to HUT working in the Deccan Medical College, he pointed out. The college belongs to AIMIM leader; it exposes the party sympathising with such elements, Bandi alleged.

The Karimnagar MP said there was hue and cry when he had said during the GHMC elections that his party would conduct a surgical strike on Rohingyas. “His stand was misrepresented as stroking communal discord; but the recent developments proved that his allegations were true”, he pointed out.

Bandi charged an alleged terrorist who had stabbed IB Official Ankit Sharma 52 times was given shelter in Hyderabad. “While the Majlis is sympathising with such elements, BRS and Congress have been supporting AIMIM for votes of a particular class of people”, he said.

The BJP leader said both BRS and Congress “are not bothered about security of people of Hyderabad and only want to come to power with support of minority votes.

Bandi expressed doubts that citizens of Pakistan and Bangladesh “are staying in Hyderabad beyond expiry of their visas to run terror activities”.

He made a serious charge that the Home Minister and deputy CM is attending programmes of Rohingyas; Aadhaar and ration cards are being distributed for illegally staying Rohingyas.

The BJP State chief claimed that the HUT terrorist has made Ananta Giri Hills its training centre and operating drones. He sought to know what the government was doing” with the police turning zeros under CM KCR rule”.

“The recent developments are turning more worrisome with new kind of Jihad to threaten young people from Hindu fold to convert and create violence by training them as terrorists”, he alleged. “It shows a design to stamp Hindus with a terror tag”.

Bandi accused the KCR government of governing the State blindly without bothering about any serious issue. He wanted people to be on alert as there is a possibility of disturbing peace in Hyderabad.

He demanded the CM to immediately conduct a review to unearth those giving shelter and support terrorists in city.