K Kavitha's ED Summons In Delhi Excise Policy Case: Supreme Court Hearing Delays Appearance

According to sources, K Kavitha, an MLC from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), is unlikely to attend the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons today in relation to the Delhi excise policy case. This is because her petition is currently awaiting a hearing in the Supreme Court scheduled for 10:30 am today. Kavitha, who is the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has previously faced questioning by the ED multiple times regarding alleged irregularities in the case.



In a press conference in Nizamabad, Kavitha characterized the ED notice as politically motivated and referred to it as a "Modi notice," insinuating political bias. She alleged that this tactic was being employed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the center, particularly in states gearing up for elections, such as Telangana. Kavitha claimed that the BJP was utilizing central agencies as part of their strategy in poll-bound states.



Kavitha stated, "I have received a notice from the ED, and we have forwarded it to the party's legal team for guidance. We firmly believe that this is politically motivated, especially considering the charged atmosphere in Telangana due to the upcoming elections."



The controversy revolves around the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was alleged to have allowed cartelization and favored specific dealers. The policy has since been revoked following an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Enforcement Directorate also initiated a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) subsequent to the CBI's probe.



During the ED's investigation, a statement was recorded from Butchibabu, an accountant purportedly connected to Kavitha, suggesting a political understanding between Kavitha and Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.



Kavitha has consistently maintained her innocence and accused the BJP-led Central government of exploiting the ED for political advantage in Telangana. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has vehemently denied the allegations against Sisodia and Kejriwal.

