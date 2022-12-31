K Krishna Sagar praises PM Modi over handling personal and professional life equally

Hyderabad: BJP Telangana State Chief Spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao on Saturday said that the PM Narendra Modi's way of managing his personal tragedy as the executive head of the state is exemplary.

He also said that the ease with which Narendra Modi drew a distinct line between his personal and professional roles as a son and as the elected Prime Minister is very rare in the contemporary political system.

Those in public life must emulate what PM Narendra Modi has practiced very naturally. BJP is proud to have a leader who leads from the front through good governance and his higher-order values, which can guide a generation of Indians.

I wish PM Narendra Modi would continue to lead the nation by raising standards for all others in public life to rise above selfish personal pursuits, nepotism, and pettiness.