KA Paul urges KCR to join hands

Hyderabad: Praja Shanti Party president KA Paul said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao would be invincible in the State and no one could defeat him if he joins with him and fights elections in the ensuing Assembly elections in the State.



Speaking at the relay hunger strike of Super Max Blade company workers in Jeedimetla on Saturday, he mentioned that there is a strong Reddy lobby attempting to defeat KCR in the state.

Paul assured the workers that he would strive to address their pending issues and present them to KCR. He urged them to support him by voting for him in the forthcoming elections. He mentioned that he personally uses the Super Max Blade and finds it to be effective, promising to resolve their concerns within a week.

The Praja Shanti Party president expressed confidence in his ability to triumph in battles fought on behalf of the people and reassured the workers that he would emerge victorious in this endeavour as well.