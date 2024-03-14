Live
Just In
Kadiyam Kavya, Kasani figure in BRS 2nd list
Hyderabad: The BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday announced candidates for two Lok Sabha constituencies of Warangal and Chevella. He decided in favour of Dr Kadiyam Kavya (Warangal) and Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudiraj (Chevella).
A meeting of BRS leaders from Warangal and Chevella was held at KCR’s residence. Sources said majority of leaders insisted on changing the sitting candidate from Warangal, Pasunoori Dayakar. They felt that going in for Kavya would benefit the party because Kadiyam Srihari has been MP.
The Congress is trying to woo Srihari to join the party. It had offered the Assembly seat to his daughter, Dr Kavya. Sensing the danger, KCR had decided to make her the Warangal candidate.
After party candidate G Ranjith Reddy backed out BRS decided to give opportunity to Kasani from Chevella. Earlier, it was said that ticket may be given to his son Veeresh, but later party leaders decided to go in for the senior leader. Ganeshwar was with TDP before the Assembly elections.
He had joined BRS after the TD supremo N Chandrababu Naidu declared the party won’t contest the elections. Gananeshwar had been nominated as MLC from Ranga Reddy district; he is financially strong.