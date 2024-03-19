  • Menu
Kadiyam Kavya seeks people’s support to win as MP from Warangal

Vows to be the voice of people in Delhi and fight behalf of Telangana

Warangal: BRS Parliamentary candidate Kadyam Kavya said that if she is elected MP from Warangal Lok Sabha in the parliamentary elections, she will be the voice of people in Delhi. She urged the people to support her as Warangal BRS MP. Speaking at a media conference organised in Warangal, she said BRS is a party formed for the benefits of Telangana state.

BJP is not a new party and it has been doing injustice to Telangana for the last ten years. Congress and BJP members in Parliament will act according to their leadership. They do not need the benefits of Telangana, she said. But the BRS chief KCR said no other need except the benefits of Telangana. He was praised for his agitation for Telangana.

