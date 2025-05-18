Kadiyam meets Revanth: Discusses Station Ghanpur devpt

Hanumakonda: Kadiyam Srihari, former Deputy Chief Minister and MLA of Station Ghanpur, requested Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to allocate necessary funds for the comprehensive development of the newly formed Station Ghanpur Municipality.

On Saturday, Kadiyam met the CM at the latter’s residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, as a courtesy visit. During the meeting, he discussed the overall development of Station Ghanpur, which was recently upgraded to a municipality.

He submitted proposals worth Rs 87 crore for the construction of a municipal office, meeting hall, town hall, guest house, integrated market, theme parks, development of major junctions, and electrification works. Additionally, he submitted proposals worth Rs 20 crore for the construction of water tanks and internal pipelines to meet drinking water needs, requesting that funds be sanctioned under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme.

Revanth responded positively and assured full support for the development of Station Ghanpur Municipality. He directed the concerned department officials to review the proposals submitted by the MLA and approve them at the earliest possible time. In response, Kadiyam expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister.

Government Advisor Vem Narender Reddy and MLC Addanki Dayakar accompanied the MLA during his meeting with the CM.