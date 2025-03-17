Kadiyam vows to complete works in 18 months

Hanamkonda: Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari on Sunday assured the public that he would take responsibility for completing the projects, which were inaugurated by CM Revanth Reddy with a budget of Rs 800 crore, within 18 months.

Speaking at a public meeting in Shivunipalle, organised during CM’s visit to Station Ghanpur constituency for development project inaugurations, Srihari stated that he was elected as an MLA with the blessings of people. He explained that when the BRS, under which he won, was in the Opposition and the development of Station Ghanpur seemed uncertain, he decided to join the Congress, trusting and believing the CM’s leadership.

He expressed happiness that within a year, the CM had generously allocated Rs 800 crore for development of the constituency and started the works. He urged the CM to sanction more Indiramma houses for SCs, STs and BCs, who form a significant portion of the constituency’s population. He requested special development funds for the Station Ghanpur municipality, which has a population of 20,000.

Expressing frustration, he stated that Station Ghanpur had seen no development for the past 15 years. Criticising the previous administration, he alleged that corruption, illegal activities and selling of posts were rampant, with nothing constructive being done. He urged the government to allocate special development funds for the highly backward constituency.

Warangal MP Kadiyam Kavya stated that the CM was working hard with the goal of making Rahul Gandhi the PM in 2029. She praised RG as a great leader who implemented BC caste enumeration and SC categorisation, emphasising that Telangana should follow its own model rather than the Gujarat model. She condemned the Opposition for criticising such a visionary leader.

The MP highlighted that the CM had allocated Rs 11,000 crore for integrated schools in 55 constituencies across the State. She mentioned key initiatives such as providing 55,000 jobs, Indiramma housing and launching the Indira Mahila Shakti scheme to empower women financially.

She noted that Warangal holds a special place in CM’s heart. She praised him for fulfilling election promises, such as pushing for the Mamunoor airport, securing Rs 4,500 crore for underground drainage and allocating funds for the master plan, inner and outer ring roads, despite the Centre’s reluctance to support initiatives like the railway coach factory.