Kakatiya students shine in JEE Advance
Highlights
Nizamabad: In the JEE Advance-2025 results released on Monday, Nizamabad Kakatiya students SAI Sarvajith - 347, L Shiva - 1299, M. Sankeerth - 6383, G Vedakshar - 9524 have emerged victorious with the best all India ranks.
On this occasion, IIT/NEET/EAMCET Academic Director CH Ramoji Rao (IITian) said that by achieving the best ranks at the national level in the JEE Advance 2025 results announced this year, our students have shown their strength not only at the Nizamabad level but also at the state and national levels.
