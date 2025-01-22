Kaleshwaram Commission: Day 2 of Public Inquiry

The Kaleshwaram Judicial Commission, led by Justice P.C. Ghose, continued its public inquiry on Tuesday into alleged financial irregularities and procedural lapses in the construction of the Medigadda, Annaram, and Sundilla barrages. Finance Special Secretary Ramakrishna Rao appeared before the commission following a summons issued on Monday. Justice Ghose questioned Rao regarding fund disbursements and contractor selection processes. This interrogation was based on an affidavit previously submitted by Rao detailing financial transactions related to the project.

Representatives from the Navayuga Construction Agency were also called for questioning today. The commission is investigating allegations that norms were violated in awarding contracts and releasing funds during the construction of the barrages. Officials from the State Water Resources Development Corporation, including its former chairman V. Prakash, and other contractors involved in the project, are expected to appear over the next three days.

Sources indicate that the commission has obtained crucial documents from the CAG, Vigilance Department, NDSA, and the Irrigation Department. These records are being cross-referenced with affidavits and witness testimonies to identify discrepancies. The commission has reportedly uncovered evidence of procedural lapses, particularly in fund allocation and the replacement of contractors during the project.

The commission, which resumed its inquiry on Monday, is working under a tight deadline as its current term is set to end next month. However, there are indications that the term may be extended by two months to allow for a comprehensive investigation. Public inquiries are expected to conclude by the first week of February, with a final report likely to be submitted to the government by March.

Today’s proceedings going to uncover irregularities in one of Telangana’s most ambitious irrigation projects, with further testimonies and document reviews scheduled in the coming days.