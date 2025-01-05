Live
Kaleshwaram has turned lifeline for entire Telangana, says KTR
Hyderabad: Highlighting the importance of the Kaleshwaram project for the State and the Hyderabad city in particular, BRS working president, KT Rama Rao on Saturday said that the project turned out to be the only sources to address drinking water crisis in the city.
The BRS leader said that the Congress government targeted the Kaleshwaram aiming to malign the credibility of former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and now utilising the water from Mallanna Sagar reservoir. The government’s decision to draw 20 tmc of water from the reservoir is testament to the importance of the project constructed by the KCR government.
“Even though there were hunger strikes against Mallanna Sagar, today it is a boon for the city’s thirst,” said the BRs leader, adding that the Congress leader launched false propaganda that the Kaleshwaram project wouldn’t work but it has turned Telangana into a green paradise. He demanded an apology from those who spread disinformation about the project and the alleged loss of a lakh crore rupees.