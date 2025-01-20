  • Menu
Kaleshwaram Inquiry Committee to Visit Hyderabad Today
Hyderabad: The Kaleshwaram Inquiry Committee is set to visit Hyderabad today as part of its ongoing investigation. The committee is expected to complete its inquiries and may submit its report shortly.

Sources indicate that the committee will likely question former ministers as part of the probe. The investigation is focused on the Kaleshwaram project, which has been a subject of much discussion due to its cost, execution, and impact.

The committee’s visit is seen as a crucial step in gathering all necessary details before finalizing the report. The outcome of this inquiry is expected to shed light on various aspects of the project and the involvement of key political figures.

