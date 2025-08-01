Live
Kaleshwaram Report Submitted to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy received the Kaleshwaram Commission report on Friday, following its submission by State Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy. The report is the outcome of a judicial inquiry led by Justice P.C. Ghosh into the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.
Justice Ghosh had earlier handed over the detailed findings to Irrigation Department Principal Secretary Rahul Bojja on Thursday. The report was subsequently forwarded to the Chief Minister’s Office.
On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, along with Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, met with the Chief Minister. The leaders held detailed discussions regarding the contents and implications of the report.