- YouTube Channels and Anchors Help with Flood Relief in Telugu States
- GHMC out to swat mosquito menace; set to clear trash in city lakes, drains
- Telangana Edu Commission constituted
- TG floods: Congress slams KCR’s indifference
- Dereliction Of Duty: SI, constable, two home guards suspended
- CM felicitates cops for rescuing people from floodwaters
- CBSE conducts surprise inspections at 27 schools in Delhi, Rajasthan
- Collector emphasises nutritious midday meals for schoolchildren
- RR Collector holds review meet on rain damage
- Swachhata Pakhwada: Selfie booth inaugurated at NSU
Kaloji Committee holds meet
The committee on the Kaloji Narayana Rao Literary Award received a total of 40 applications for this year’s award.
The committee constituted by the government on the prestigious award named after renowned Telangana poet Kaloji held its first meeting on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by noted poet and lyricist Ande Sri, the committee’s president. The members E Narsimha Reddy, S Narsaiah, P Srinivas, and convenor Mamidi Harikrishna took part. The award comprises a memento and cash prize of Rs 1,01,116. In 2023, Jayaraj, a noted poet, lyricist, and singer, was presented with the award.
