Kaloji Committee holds meet

Hyderabad: The committee on the Kaloji Narayana Rao Literary Award received a total of 40 applications for this year’s award.

The committee constituted by the government on the prestigious award named after renowned Telangana poet Kaloji held its first meeting on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by noted poet and lyricist Ande Sri, the committee’s president. The members E Narsimha Reddy, S Narsaiah, P Srinivas, and convenor Mamidi Harikrishna took part. The award comprises a memento and cash prize of Rs 1,01,116. In 2023, Jayaraj, a noted poet, lyricist, and singer, was presented with the award.