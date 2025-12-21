Kalvakuntla Kavitha Leads ‘Jagruthi Janam Bata’ in Jogulamba Gadwal, Flags Healthcare Negligence and Farmers’ Issues

Gadwal: Telangana Jagruthi President and BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha undertook an extensive tour of Jogulamba Gadwal district on Sunday as part of the organization’s flagship outreach programme ‘Jagruthi Janam Bata’. She began her journey at 7:00 a.m. from her residence in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, traveling by road to interact directly with people and assess ground-level issues.

Grand Welcome at Beechupalli

Upon reaching the district border at Beechupalli Bridge, Kavitha received a warm and enthusiastic welcome from Telangana Jagruthi leaders, party activists, and members of the Nadigadda Rights Struggle Committee. The area resonated with slogans of “Jai Telangana” as supporters greeted her with floral bouquets, reflecting strong public participation in the programme.

Visit to Historic Anjaneya Swamy Temple

Before commencing her district engagements, Kavitha visited the historic Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple at Beechupalli. Temple priests accorded her a traditional Poornakumbha welcome. She offered special prayers and received theertha prasadam, marking a spiritual beginning to her public outreach.

Sharp Criticism of Government Hospitals at Alampur

As part of the Jagruthi Janam Bata, Kavitha visited the Alampur Government Hospital, where she strongly criticised the state government for what she termed as “gross neglect” of public healthcare.

She expressed serious concern over the condition of the 100-bed hospital, stating that although the building was sanctioned and completed nearly three years ago, it still lacks basic infrastructure, medical equipment, and adequate staff. “The hospital was opened only recently due to public pressure, but inside, there are no essential facilities. Even the construction quality is poor, with visible cracks on the walls,” she alleged.

Praise for Medical Staff, Condemnation of Systemic Failure

Kavitha lauded government doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers for delivering services to poor patients despite severe resource constraints. However, she accused the government of failing to increase staff strength in proportion to population growth. She noted that during her visits to over 15 districts, she observed a similar deteriorating condition of government hospitals everywhere.

Lack of Diagnostic Facilities Raises Alarm

Highlighting the absence of basic diagnostic services, Kavitha questioned why patients from Alampur are forced to travel to Gadwal district headquarters even for routine blood tests. She pointed out that samples collected locally are sent to Gadwal, causing delays of two to three days for test results, which critically affects patient care. She demanded immediate establishment of full-fledged diagnostic facilities at Alampur hospital.

Warning to the Government

“If this is the condition in the Chief Minister’s own erstwhile district, one can imagine the plight of other regions,” Kavitha remarked. She urged the government to immediately focus on the healthcare sector by filling vacant posts, supplying medicines, and providing necessary medical equipment without delay.

Inspection of Maize Procurement Centre at Manopadu

Later, as part of the same tour, Kavitha visited a maize procurement centre set up near Kalkuntla village in Manopadu mandal. She interacted with farmers and enquired about procurement procedures, moisture content assessment, and weighing methods.

Addressing the gathering, Kavitha demanded that the government ensure every grain produced by farmers is procured at Minimum Support Price (MSP). She called for better facilities at procurement centres and stressed that payments must be made promptly without unnecessary delays. “Standing firmly with farmers is the core objective of Telangana Jagruthi,” she asserted.

The tour witnessed the participation of local leaders, farmer union representatives, Telangana Jagruthi functionaries, and a large number of party activists, underscoring the momentum of the Jagruthi Janam Bata across the district.