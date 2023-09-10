Live
Kalvakuntla Tarakarama Rao announces September 17 will be celebrated as National Unity Day
Kalvakuntla Tarakarama Rao, the working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, has announced the declaration of National Unity Day on September 17 and called for widespread participation and a grand celebration of National Unity Day across the state.
KTR stated that the people of Telangana commemorate September 17 as National Unity Day, marking the day when Telangana merged with the Indian Union. He expressed the desire to celebrate this day in a grand manner throughout the state.
KTR mentioned that Chief Minister KCR himself will participate in the celebrations in Hyderabad, while ministers will take part in government-organized events held on a large scale in every district center, where the national flag will be hoisted. Additionally, KTR urged members of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi to actively participate in celebrations across the state.
KTR emphasized that over the past decade since the formation of Telangana state, the government has demonstrated exemplary leadership in development and welfare programs, setting an example for the country. However, he criticized political parties that have politicized every issue and obstructed Telangana's progress. He warned the public to be cautious of destructive forces that use religion to sow discord and harm society.
KTR also highlighted the significance of September 17, 1948, when Telangana became part of the country marking the transition from a monarchy to a democratic system. He emphasized the collective efforts of the Telangana community during this transformative period.