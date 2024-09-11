Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak Schemes: A Helping Hand for Marriages - MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy

Live
Nagarkurnool: MLA Dr. Rajesh Reddy stated that parents of poor households often face numerous challenges in arranging marriages for their daughters. To alleviate their hardships and support daughters, the Congress government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, is ensuring that eligible applicants receive the benefits of the Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes.
On Wednesday, MLA Dr. kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy distributed checks to the beneficiaries at the MPDO office in Thadur Mandal. He emphasized that eligible individuals should make the best use of the government’s welfare schemes to improve their lives. He urged parents to prioritize their children's education and mentioned that the government is focusing on education, healthcare, and agriculture to stand as a strong support for the people. The event was attended by Single Window Chairman Ramachandra Reddy, former ZPTC Rohini Govardhan Reddy, as well as officials, leaders, and party workers.