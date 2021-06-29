Kamareddy annual credit plan pegged at Rs 4778 crore says Collector Dr A Sharath

Kamareddy: District Collector Dr A Sharath announced that an annual credit plan of Rs 4,778 crore is being prepared for the financial year of 2021-22, at a district coordination committee meeting with bank representatives and officials of various departments at the Collectorate here on Tuesday.

The Collector explained that Rs 4,373 crore has been allocated for primary priority sectors in the credit plan. Of this, Rs 3,776 crore has been earmarked for agriculture and allied sectors; Rs 2,428 crore has been earmarked for crop loans; and Rs 156 crore for mechanisation development of agricultural infrastructure.

He said that Rs 534 crore was allocated under long-term loans and Rs 198 crore was earmarked to enhance agricultural alternative livelihoods. Rs 463 crore was earmarked for MSME micro and medium industries, Rs 32 crore for education and Rs 95 crore was allocated for housing.

Stating that the annual loan plan announced by the bankers should achieve 100 per cent, the Collector suggested that it should be financially beneficial to farmers. Financial support should provide timely loans to farmers as kharif season has begun.

The Collector directed them to achieve the target of crop loans in July with the coordination of farm officials and bank representatives, to renew past loans in respect of farmers' crop loans and to work at the field level in repaying new loans.

Additional Collector in charge of the district B Venkatamadhavarao, District Lead Manager K Rajender Reddy, NABARD DD Nagesh, Canara Bank AGM Srinivasa Rao, SBI AGM Pallanraju, Union Bank of India Manager Vani, NDCC General Manager Limbadri, representatives of various banks, District Agriculture Officer Bhagyalakshmi, ED SC Corporation Dayanand, District Tribal Welfare Officer Ambaji, Mepma PD Sridhar Reddy, APD Sridhar, officials were present.