Kamareddy: Farmers demand MSP for maize, paddy thinner

Kamareddy: Farmers of the district took to road on Thursday to fight for the implementation of minimum support price (MSP) to maize and paddy (thinner).

They staged a dharna on national highway 44, due to which traffic suffered with vehicles stranded for a stretch of one kilometre.

Rythu Vedika convener Santosh Reddy demanded that the government must pay Rs 2,500 per quintal for thinner paddy and Rs 1,860 per quintal for maize and should buy it through Markfed.

He alleged that the amount given by the government to Rythu Bandhu was not enough for any expenses. Reminding that the farmers have cultivated crops as told by the government, he demanded the government to buy paddy yield at Rs 2,500 per quintal.