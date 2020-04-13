Kamareddy: Farmers should maintain FAQ Said Collector Dr A Sharath

Kamareddy: District Collector Dr A Sharath urged farmers to maintain fair average quality (FAQ) for farm products. He inaugurated paddy purchase centre at Sarvapur village of Gandhari mandal on Sunday.

Later, he inspected paddy purchases in Thimmapur village of Birkur mandal. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector told the farmers to dry paddy until they become without moisture and assured them that minimum support price (MSP) will be provided.

FAQ norms were set by the Central government to determine different grades of paddy before procurement.

Collector Sharath said a control room has been set up to ensure that there will be hassles while buying the grains. He asked the authorities to ensure that paddy harvesters are available in villages and to provide drinking water and shade at the control centre.