Kamareddy: Man killed in road accident

Sadashivnagar: One person was killed in a road accident in Chukkapur village in Machareddy mandal on Wednesday. Madasu Suresh, 48, from Banda Rameshwarampalli village, was riding his two-wheeler from Chukkapur to his home town of Bandarameshwarampalli.



Suresh died on the spot. His body was shifted to the Kamareddy district hospital for postmortem. The police have registered a case on the complaint of father Rajaiah.