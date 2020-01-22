Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Kamareddy: Man killed in road accident

Kamareddy: Man killed in road accident
Highlights

One person was killed in a road accident in Chukkapur village in Machareddy mandal on Wednesday.

Sadashivnagar: One person was killed in a road accident in Chukkapur village in Machareddy mandal on Wednesday. Madasu Suresh, 48, from Banda Rameshwarampalli village, was riding his two-wheeler from Chukkapur to his home town of Bandarameshwarampalli.

Suresh died on the spot. His body was shifted to the Kamareddy district hospital for postmortem. The police have registered a case on the complaint of father Rajaiah.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>


Top