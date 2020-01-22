Kamareddy: Man killed in road accident
One person was killed in a road accident in Chukkapur village in Machareddy mandal on Wednesday.
Sadashivnagar: One person was killed in a road accident in Chukkapur village in Machareddy mandal on Wednesday. Madasu Suresh, 48, from Banda Rameshwarampalli village, was riding his two-wheeler from Chukkapur to his home town of Bandarameshwarampalli.
Suresh died on the spot. His body was shifted to the Kamareddy district hospital for postmortem. The police have registered a case on the complaint of father Rajaiah.
