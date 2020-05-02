Kamareddy: Mohammed Ali Shabbir demands compensation for rain-hit farmers

Kamareddy: Former Minister and ex-Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Mohammed Ali Shabbir demanded that the State government pay compensation to the farmers, who lost their crops and also to those, whose houses were damaged due to the unseasonal rains in Kamareddy district.



Speaking to the media after visiting the affected areas on Saturday, Shabbir Ali said almost 100% crops spread across 1,000 acres in Bikanur Village, Sidha Rameshwaram Nagar, Rameshwaram Palli and Tippaur villages were damaged due to unseasonal rains. Nearly 500 acres of paddy fields in Tippaur were damaged, he added. He spoke to the District Collector and requested him to visit the affected areas for quick enumeration of damages.

Shabbir Ali extended some financial help to the affected farmers and assured that he would fight with the authorities to get justice for the affected farmers. He said the State government should immediately buy paddy from the farmers, who incurred loss. Reminding Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's promise of purchasing each and every food grain, he alleged that the authorities were not buying wet paddy and other food grains. He said farmers were forced to dump their produce on roads as there were no buyers.

Shabbir Ali requested the government to take immediate measures to enumerate the losses, pay compensation to affected farmers and purchase the crops damaged due to unseasonal rains.

He also met 12 families, whose houses were completely damaged due to heavy rains. He provided them financial assistance, clothes and other essential items.