Kamareddy Municipality in Congress’ pocket

Hyderabad: The no confidence motion initiated by the Congress party against Kamareddy municipal chairperson Nittu Jahnavi has been successfully passed, leading to the ousting of the BRS from the chairperson’s post. Congress councilor Gaddam Indupriya has been elected as the new in-charge chairperson.

The Congress party moved the no confidence motion after BR’s party councillors rebelled against their own chairman, Jahnavi. Nine BRS councillors supported the Congress party, and out of the 49 councillors, 27 supported the no confidence motion. With 16 members left, the BRS party faced a major setback due to 9 BRS councillors revolting against them.

Six councillors from the BJP were absent for the vote of no confidence. Following this, BRS representatives who supported the no confidence motion joined the Congress party.

After the no confidence motion was passed, Municipal Councilors met with the former minister and advisor to the Telangana Government, Mohammed Ali Shabbir. Speaking on the occasion, Shabbir Ali highlighted that the opposition parties have often accused BRS leaders of corruption and irregularities. Even the BRS party councillors had complained about irregularities and insisted on changing the chairperson.

Shabbir Ali announced that the Congress party would focus on providing corruption-free governance in Kamareddy town. He assured that land grabbing would be curbed and all house permits would be given without bribes. He emphasized that the people had voted out the BRS party in the Assembly elections due to their corrupt practices.

He informed that Kamareddy Municipal Councilors had met with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and requested him to release Rs 50 crores for the development of Kamareddy town, to which the Chief Minister responded positively. Shabbir Ali also shed light on the fact that during the 10-year rule of the KCR government, if the crops were damaged six times due to drought, the BRS Government had not even once provided compensation for the crop damage. The farmers’ hopes of getting water for their crops were dashed when the Medigadda barrage collapsed due to KCR’s corruption of thousands of crores.

He further stated that KCR’s daughter Kavitha was in jail in the liquor scam, and KCR’s nephew Santosh Rao had been named in land-grabbing cases. He said the days of KCR’s son and former minister K Tarakarama Rao going to jail in the phone tapping case were nearing.

Shabbir Ali asked the farmers and tenant farmers who lost their crops due to untimely rains and hailstorms not to lose hope. He assured them that the government had received the statewide damage report and would soon take steps to compensate all the farmers. He also highlighted that the Congress government had revived the crop insurance scheme and would pay the farmers’ crop insurance fees.

Stating that the Congress party had already implemented five out of the six guarantees given in the election, he said the Congress party would win the most seats in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Kamareddy District DCC President Kailas Srinivasa Rao and other Congress leaders were also present.