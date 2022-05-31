Kamareddy: Praja Darabar ends up in clash between TRS, BJP

Kamareddy: Tensions were high in Kamareddy on Monday as BJP and TRS leaders clashed over a public debate titled 'Praja Darbar'.

About 300 policemen took control of the municipal office where the Praja Darbar was set up and imposed Section 30.

For the past few days, the BJP had been challenging the TRS leaders to come to the Prajadarbar set up at the municipal office to expose corruption. TRS leaders accepted the challenge.

With this, the two set up a public forum in the municipal office.TRS leaders on the one hand and BJP leaders on the other came in large numbers to rally for Prajadarbhr.

Police set up barricades around the municipal office to prevent anyone from entering.

The TRS leaders were stopped by the police as they came in large numbers. TRS leaders tried to infiltrate the Prajadarbar venue. TRS activists vandalized the obstructing barricades.

The SP ordered the field officers to arrest the TRS leaders. The SP advised that none of they should hold public meetings while Section 30 is in force.

The TRS leaders were intercepted by the police and arrested and taken to the police station. TRS leaders chanted slogans against the BJP. At one point, a scuffle broke out between police and TRS leaders as they tried to enter the municipality by pushing barricades.

The BJP leaders accused the TRS leaders of launching real estate ventures and causing damage to many people.

BJP leaders put aggrieved persons in front of reporters along with other evidence. Police intercepted BJP leaders coming towards the venue with aggrieved persons. Police also arrested few BJP workers.

The BJP protested with Rasta Roko on Nizamsagar Road in protest of the arrest.