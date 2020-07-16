Kamareddy: Self-lockdown in Jukkal till July 31

Kamareddy: As new Covid-19 cases continue to soar, locals in Jukkal have imposed a self-lockdown from Wednesday (July 15) to July 31 in the constituency. Gandhari mandal headquarters will be closed for 48 hours from on Thursday (July 16).



Extending their cooperation to the lockdown, local traders declared that shops and other business activities will be held from 8 am to 2 pm only during the 15-day lockdown.

At a meeting held in Jukkal on Wednesday, Sarpanch Ramulu told Jukkal traders, hotels, clothing, automobile, pan shops, bangle store, vegetables, Xerox centres, photo studios etc to open their establishments from 8 am to 2 pm. He warned that a fine of Rs 5,000 will be imposed if anyone violates this rule. Weekly Sunday market is closed.

A 30-year-old pregnant woman from Islampur Colony of Kamareddy district headquarters died along with coronavirus. She was kept under home quarantine on July 7, after she was tested corona positive. She was rushed to Kamareddy Government Hospital on Tuesday night after she fell ill.

But she died en route while her relatives were shifting her to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on the advice of Kamareddy doctors on Wednesday.

So far, 196 corona positive cases have been reported in Kamareddy district. 28 patients were discharged and seven died. There are 162 active cases in Kamareddy district.

ZP CEO Chander Nayak announced that standing commit meetings were postponed indefinitely due to Covid-19.