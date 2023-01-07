Kamareddy unrest: Bandi Sanjay and BJP leaders arrested

Kamareddy: Tension intensified in Kamareddy after the police arrested the Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party President Bandi Sanjay Kumar and party workers after they tried to reach the Collectorate to protest against the new municipality master plan. BJP activists tried to prevent the police vehicle carrying Bandi Sanjay and raised slogans against the police and state government.

BJP workers vandalised the police vehicle and broke the vehicle windows. Police conducted a lathi-charge on the BJP workers. Later, BJP workers staged a protest demanding to release of Bandi Sanjay. BJP chief Bandi Sanjay said that they will continue the protest until the state government withdraws the master plan decision.

Total bandh was witnessed after the shops and other commercial establishments in Kamareddy district remain closed on Friday as part of a farmer's protest.

The local farmers protested against the alleged inclusion of their agricultural lands in an industrial zone that was part of a draft master plan for Kamareddy town. The situation was reportedly under control with security arrangements on a swing.

State BJP president and Lok Sabha MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other party leaders also extended their support for the bandh and will be reportedly be visiting Kamareddy today.

The MP is also likely to meet the family members of a farmer who allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday, fearing the loss of his land. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy also deputed two-party teams to visit Kamareddy.

A large number of people, including farmers, held a protest in front of the Collector's office at Kamareddy on Thursday against the draft masterplan.

The protesters, who asserted that they are not ready to part with their agricultural land, remained seated in front of the Collector's office for several hours. The agitators tried to remove the barricades put up near the Collector's office and a few of them were seen climbing the gate.

However, no force has been used by the police against them, a police official had said.

Telangana IT and industries minister KT Rama Rao (KTR), who addressed a meeting of municipal officials in Hyderabad on Thursday, spoke about the Kamareddy issue and said the government's endeavour is to serve the people effectively.

On the other hand, Kamareddy district collector Jitesh V. Patil clarified that the town master plan is in the draft stage.

Observing that the master plan was still being drafted, he suggested the authorities need to sensitise people that the plan can be changed as per people's opinions.

KTR further directed the municipal officials to listen to any objections from people during the preparation of the master plans.