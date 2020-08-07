Kamareddy woman techie found dead in Bengaluru

Kamareddy: A woman techie of Kamareddy was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Bengaluru.

According to sources, Sharanya (25), native of Kamareddy, was working as a software employee in Bengaluru and had a love marriage with her classmate Rohith of Kamareddy.

The couple lives in Bengaluru. Soon after marriage, Rohith addicted to alcohol and used to beat his wife. Unable to bear the torture, Sharanya recently came to her parents.

Rohith also came to his in-laws' house and promised before the elders that he will not harass Sharanya.The couple returned to Bengaluru three months ago.

Sharanya's parents, who were on their way to Bengaluru after knowing her death news, alleged that Rohith killed their daughter or he might have instigated her to commit suicide. They demanded strict punishment to Rohith.