Kapda Bank dressing up the underprivileged

Hyderabad: For R Manjunath, a Bengaluru native residing in the City, the ‘Kapda Bank’ (clothes bank) has been a lifeline for long. This middle-aged catering worker, striving to save money for his family on a meager income, has relied on bank's free, pre-used clothing for over eight years.

"This is my second time here, and I'm grateful for their service," Manjunath said softly, presenting his Aadhaar card at the center near Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS). "They provided me with warm clothes as winter approached," he added.

Sourced from over 1300 local donors and a Canadian aid organization, the ‘Kapda Bank’ initiative has touched the lives of nearly 1 lakh families, distributing 5,75,000 clothing packets. Launched in 2016, the bank aims to provide free, pre-owned clothing to the needy.

"The initial idea stemmed from a Canadian aid organization," explained Shaik Akram and Eliya Fatima, who have worked at the center since its inception. "They sent five containers of pre-used clothes in 2016. However, the lockdown and a tenfold increase in import customs duties significantly impacted this supply. Now, we primarily rely on local donations."

Akram emphasized that this is the only such initiative in Telangana and possibly one of only two in India. "This project is a joint effort of Faiz-e-Aam Trust, Helping Hands, and Siasat Millat Fund," he said.

"We also distribute new clothes during Ramzan and Diwali, thanks to generous donors. Besides clothing, we offer pre-used utensils, school shoes & bags, toys, bed covers, towels, blankets, and even new wedding wear for brides." The center meticulously stores clothes in size-organized racks. "Individuals with white ration cards and Aadhaar cards are eligible," Akram explained. "We maintain a database to screen beneficiaries and prevent frequent visits within a month. Those with ration cards can receive clothing for their entire family listed on the card," he said.

"People from all backgrounds have benefited from our services," Akram said, adding: "We prioritize the differently-abled and senior citizens."