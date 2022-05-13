Karate Kalyani attacks youtuber Srikanth Reddy, video goes viral

Hyderabad: Karate Kalyani, a character artist in Tollywood film industry on Thursday created humgama in Yousufguda after she along with few men reached youtber Srikanth Reddy's house in protest of his content against the women. The character artist and youtuber reportedly indulged in war of words for the content. In a heated argument Karate Kalyani and few people thrashed Srikanth Reddy. It is also believed that the youtuber also hit back Karate Kalyani. It is reported that a small kid was present with Karate Kalyani at the time of incident. Going live at the time of incident, Karate Kalyani alleged that the youtuber has defamed the character of a woman in his YouTube content.

She also alleged that the youtuber also harassing many girls and ladies in the name of prank. The duo went to the police station and registered a case against each other. She demanded the public and police to take strict action against the youtuber Srikanth Reddy. The YouTube in his defence denied any defamed content on woman and added that Law will take it own course of action. However, Karate Kalyani was reluctant to move from Srikanth Reddy's residence until the police intervened and pacified the both. A Case was registered and an investigation is underway.







