Karimnagar: 150 saplings planted at Vivekananda Engg College

Karimnagar: As many as 60 NSS volunteers participated in the green drive under Haritha Haram programme held at Vivekananda Engineering College. About 150 saplings were planted on the college premises on the occasion. The first sapling was planted by B. Govinda Rao, Additional Director of the college. He said that green trees are stepping stones to progress, and added that volunteers should also take responsibility for their care.

Mechineni Aravinda Rao, vice chairman of the college, congratulated the NSS volunteers and said that they should participate in more service programms in the future. College principal Dr. D. Murali told the volunteers about tree planting and its importance. College AO Sagi Sudhakar Rao, K. Laxman, NSS program officer Nampelli Stalin, Pawan Rao, heads of departments, faculty, volunteers and students participated in the programme.